Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth reported healthy second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, it benefits from cost-effective operations. The acquisition of Voxbone complements its product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform to better serve global customers. With an accretive customer base, the Communications Platform-as-a-Service segment is believed to be a long-term growth driver. However, it operates in a highly competitive market. High operating costs dent its margins. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers. It is heavily dependent on third parties to avail key software and services for billing purposes, which often leads to billing inconsistencies.”

BAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,212. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.38. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 981.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

