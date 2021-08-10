BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BankFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered BankFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

BFIN opened at $11.38 on Friday. BankFinancial has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $157.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.66.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 14.62%. Research analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BankFinancial by 68.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BankFinancial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BankFinancial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in BankFinancial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

