Barclays Boosts Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target to $9.70

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $9.50 to $9.70 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.