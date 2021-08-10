Barclays Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $156.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $125.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $627,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,455,790.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,171 shares of company stock valued at $77,425,324. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

