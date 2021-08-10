Barclays Increases MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $19.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.34 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after buying an additional 985,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after buying an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after buying an additional 299,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after buying an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.