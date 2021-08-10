Barclays Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,980

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s current price.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,736.40 ($22.69).

LON HL traded down GBX 186 ($2.43) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,454.50 ($19.00). 5,538,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,627.33.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

