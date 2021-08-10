Barclays Raises BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $21.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.21.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,426 shares of company stock worth $1,247,506 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.