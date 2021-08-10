Barclays Upgrades Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

