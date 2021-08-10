Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bark & Co updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BARK stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67. Bark & Co has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $19.54.

Several analysts have commented on BARK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

