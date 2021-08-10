BarnBridge Price Hits $26.74 on Major Exchanges (BOND)

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One BarnBridge coin can now be bought for $26.74 or 0.00058516 BTC on exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $104.99 million and $15.82 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00053965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.77 or 0.00855267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00107857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00041468 BTC.

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,926,733 coins. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

