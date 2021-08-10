Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the gold and copper producer on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend payment by 158.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

