Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

