Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

