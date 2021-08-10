Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 8,668 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $86,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.27. 5,251,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,557. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

