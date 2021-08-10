Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $35,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $20.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.75. 3,007,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.