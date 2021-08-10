Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,981. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $107.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

