BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $29.30 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.16 or 0.00839143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00106842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00041457 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

