Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BECN. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $207,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.