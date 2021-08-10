Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 739,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,059. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.01. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In other news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

