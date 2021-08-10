Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

