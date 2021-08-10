Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Newmont by 9,756.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 10,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 711,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,208. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

