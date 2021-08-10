Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 10,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $777.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

