Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Valero Energy comprises 2.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 236,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,827. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

