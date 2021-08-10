Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 35.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WHR traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.15. 36,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.28. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.