Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,762.37. 54,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,591.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $255,573,263. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.