Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 1.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $53.44. 82,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,278. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

