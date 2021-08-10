Berenberg Bank Increases Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target to GBX 224

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 21st.

LON HTWS remained flat at $GBX 166 ($2.17) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,773. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -57.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 188 ($2.46).

In other news, insider Alison Baker bought 5,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

