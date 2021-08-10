BEST (NYSE:BEST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Shares of NYSE BEST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 3,200,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,712. BEST has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $457.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BEST will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 850,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after buying an additional 2,858,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 623,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,568,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 344,274 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

