BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. BGSF posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.42 on Friday. BGSF has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $138.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BGSF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BGSF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BGSF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BGSF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

