BinaryX (BNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52,892.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $52,892.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $5.89 or 0.00012890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001494 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.06 or 0.01259424 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,208 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,383 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

