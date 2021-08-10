BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.21.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,426 shares of company stock worth $1,247,506. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.