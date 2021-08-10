Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,208. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

