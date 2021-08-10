Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $8.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.70. 809,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,189. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.