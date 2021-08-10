BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $32.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.22. The company had a trading volume of 236,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.75. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $459.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.