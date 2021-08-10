BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $32,854.36 and $512.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00584687 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.