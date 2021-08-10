BitSend (BSD) Price Up 34.8% Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. BitSend has a total market cap of $114,681.07 and $6.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitSend has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.00384901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.26 or 0.01077375 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,548,600 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

