BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.14

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 6095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Several analysts recently commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.