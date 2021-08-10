BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,759 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after buying an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,098,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 289,915 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 191,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

