BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 115 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

