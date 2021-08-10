BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.