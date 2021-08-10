BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 966 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $528.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 29.63%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

