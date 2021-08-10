Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

Black Hills stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. Black Hills has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

