Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $19.50

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $20.45. Blend Labs shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 3,828 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

