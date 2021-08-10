Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $771.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,953. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

