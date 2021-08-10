Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.74. The stock had a trading volume of 115,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $443.50. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

