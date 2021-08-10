Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.52. 20,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.61. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,495. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

