Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $961,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,622,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $101.46. 60,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,083. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $101.73.

