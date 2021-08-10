Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD traded down $9.67 on Tuesday, reaching $253.89. The stock had a trading volume of 128,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,047. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.27. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.33 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.59.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

