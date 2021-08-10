Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.81. The stock had a trading volume of 205,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,521. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

