bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

